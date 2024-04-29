Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Expands By 63.6%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DHAC opened at $12.00 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.
About Digital Health Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Health Acquisition
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.