Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Expands By 63.6%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHAC opened at $12.00 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

About Digital Health Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.