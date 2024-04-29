NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NRG opened at $72.81 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

