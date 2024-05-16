Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.96.

HD stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,245. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.75. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

