Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 324,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,815. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. Navigator has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVGS

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.