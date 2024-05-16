Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 4,791 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,371,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

