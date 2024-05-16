FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

FULO remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. FullNet Communications has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

