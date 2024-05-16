Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

WGO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 433,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

