Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $87.28 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $87.28 million and approximately $300,325.27 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,734,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,641,947 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

