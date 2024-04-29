SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SPYG opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

