Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EBKDY opened at $23.56 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

