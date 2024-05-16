Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Haleon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 36.8% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 4,512,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,973. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLN. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

