KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.3 %

KLAC stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $761.73. 113,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $404.80 and a 1-year high of $763.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

