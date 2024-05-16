Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $285.29 and last traded at $287.00. 1,000,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,368,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.54.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,393 shares of company stock valued at $179,935,154 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 157.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 36,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $195,189,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $106,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 681,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.