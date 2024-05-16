Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $544.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.87. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Celcuity by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth about $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

