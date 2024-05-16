Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC
Celcuity Stock Up 3.7 %
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Celcuity by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth about $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.