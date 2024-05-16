HC Wainwright Trims Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Target Price to $28.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CGEM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 358,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,177. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

