HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 378,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.