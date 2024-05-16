Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 348.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 238,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,700. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,758 shares of company stock worth $102,237. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

