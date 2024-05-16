Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,223. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

