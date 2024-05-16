Evercore ISI Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $165.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

