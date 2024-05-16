Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Dawson James cut Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Daré Bioscience Stock Up 7.5 %
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
