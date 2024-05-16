DA Davidson Boosts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 449,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.