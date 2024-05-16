Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

MREO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 374,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,583,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.