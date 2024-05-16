7,185 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,179. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.