HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 18,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,114.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

