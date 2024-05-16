Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 396.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

