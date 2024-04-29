ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $13,960,000. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 166,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO opened at $72.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

