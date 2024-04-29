34,679 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 0.16% of BlackRock Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
BKT stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
