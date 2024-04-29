Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.