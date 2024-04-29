2,485 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,953,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.