Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 51,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $242.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

