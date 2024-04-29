Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,539 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $58,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314,588 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,544,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,988,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

