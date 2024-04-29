Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 506,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 110,206 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $157.91 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

