Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $5,206,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 597,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $173.71. 1,694,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

