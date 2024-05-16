Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $456,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

CDW traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $224.14. 730,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,311. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

