Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of KLAC stock traded down $10.24 on Thursday, hitting $749.48. The company had a trading volume of 751,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,518. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $692.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $404.80 and a twelve month high of $763.93.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
