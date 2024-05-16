Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.21. 746,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.47 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

