Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 4,874 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,707. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $265.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $41,137,156. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

