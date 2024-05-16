Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 104 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.84. 10,341,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.08. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
