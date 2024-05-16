Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 25,379 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,308.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.97. 648,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.