Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $553,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,952 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6,668.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 11,051,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,663,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.