Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 814.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $8.04 on Thursday, hitting $355.19. 2,167,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

