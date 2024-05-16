Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 147,631 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 241.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

