Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Lifted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,406,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,176,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,530,000 after acquiring an additional 427,635 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock remained flat at $31.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,803,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,796. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

