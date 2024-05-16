Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 62 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $1,005.98. 310,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,025.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $27,524,597. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

