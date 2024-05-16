Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 8,671 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $295,515,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,742,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.