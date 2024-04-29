Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $83,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Transocean Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

