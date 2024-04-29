Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

