Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,339,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
