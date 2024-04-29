Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RWX stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

