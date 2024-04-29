Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,836,000. Diversified LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,374,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

